Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 34.38 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 173.82% and an $25 consensus target price. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus target price and a -18.03% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.5% and 41.5% respectively. 0.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.