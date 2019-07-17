Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.67 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s beta is 1.44 which is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.56% and an $27 consensus price target. Cerus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 63.93% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares. Competitively, Cerus Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Cerus Corporation

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.