Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 17 1289.05 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. Competitively, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s 212.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 218.77%. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.5 average price target and a 77.49% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 22.1%. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -0.54% -5.49% -10.3% -1.02% -10.84% -6.34%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 8.52% stronger performance while Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has -6.34% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.