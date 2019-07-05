Comparison of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Risk & Volatility

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s current beta is 1.39 and it happens to be 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s upside potential is 98.38% at a $27 consensus price target. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 118.45% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. was less bullish than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.