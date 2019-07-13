Comparison of Intevac Inc. (IVAC) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR)

We are contrasting Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intevac Inc. 5 1.12 N/A 0.25 22.44 Vicor Corporation 34 4.28 N/A 0.78 41.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intevac Inc. and Vicor Corporation. Vicor Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Intevac Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intevac Inc. and Vicor Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intevac Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 5.3% Vicor Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Intevac Inc. has a beta of 0.47 and its 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vicor Corporation’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

3.4 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intevac Inc. Its rival Vicor Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 3.7 respectively. Vicor Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intevac Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.8% of Intevac Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of Vicor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Intevac Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Vicor Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intevac Inc. 8.09% 12.42% 4.86% 15.67% 20.65% 7.27% Vicor Corporation -8.27% 6.17% -12.63% -13.81% -15.04% -13.44%

For the past year Intevac Inc. has 7.27% stronger performance while Vicor Corporation has -13.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats Intevac Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services. It also provides INTEVAC MATRIX physical vapor deposition systems used in various steps in the manufacture of solar cells, including fabricating electrical contacts and conductor layers, depositing reflective layers, and growing transparent conductive oxide layers; and INTEVAC MATRIX and ENERGi implant systems for solar photovoltaic markets. In addition, this segment also INTEVAC VERTEX display cover panel systems. The Photonics segment develops, manufactures, and sells digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images; and offers digital sensors, cameras, and systems for government applications. This segment also provides MicroVista product line of commercial compact and lightweight low-light complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor cameras, which provide high sensitivity in the ultraviolet, visible, or near infrared regions of the spectrum for use in industrial inspection, bio-medical, and scientific applications. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.