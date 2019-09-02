Comparison of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.37 N/A -0.90 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.57 N/A 0.24 22.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intersect ENT Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.78 beta means Intersect ENT Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Electromed Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Intersect ENT Inc. and Electromed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.33 is Intersect ENT Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 60.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intersect ENT Inc. and Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32.4% respectively. 2.8% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance while Electromed Inc. has 4.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Electromed Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.