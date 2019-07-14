Comparison of Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.77 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.78 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intersect ENT Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Intersect ENT Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -239.7% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Intersect ENT Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. From a competition point of view, Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.5 and 5.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cesca Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Intersect ENT Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Intersect ENT Inc. and Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 66.67% for Intersect ENT Inc. with consensus target price of $34. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1 consensus target price and a -71.67% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Intersect ENT Inc. is looking more favorable than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares and 1.4% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2% of Intersect ENT Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07% Cesca Therapeutics Inc. -5.27% -9.54% -23.51% -6.77% -75.81% 1.51%

For the past year Intersect ENT Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 1.51% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Intersect ENT Inc. beats Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.