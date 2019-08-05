Comparison of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Both Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -0.44 0.00 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.16 N/A -1.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. and InnerWorkings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.2 and it happens to be 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. InnerWorkings Inc.’s 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor InnerWorkings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InnerWorkings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of InnerWorkings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of InnerWorkings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 8.75% stronger performance while InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. beats InnerWorkings Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.