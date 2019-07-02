Comparison of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (IDXG) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.18 N/A -0.46 0.00 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.89 N/A 2.82 14.31

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -33.1% -24.1% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.48 and it happens to be 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Deluxe Corporation has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Deluxe Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Deluxe Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.4% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -0.41% -1.76% -25.9% -52.48% -24.27% -9.13% Deluxe Corporation -5.08% -12.13% -18.56% -18.1% -42.49% 4.99%

For the past year Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bearish trend while Deluxe Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deluxe Corporation beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.