Comparison of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

We are comparing International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. 0.00% -6% -6% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Volatility & Risk

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s current beta is -0.99 and it happens to be 199.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NovaGold Resources Inc.’s 122.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.22 beta.

Liquidity

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 28.3 while its Quick Ratio is 28.3. On the competitive side is, NovaGold Resources Inc. which has a 76.6 Current Ratio and a 76.6 Quick Ratio. NovaGold Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and NovaGold Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 48.3%. Insiders owned 23.9% of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. -2.47% 0.81% 29.65% -6.6% 32.99% 15.46% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.