Comparison of International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) and Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) and Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) compete with each other in the Sporting Activities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway Corporation 45 2.75 24.94M 1.71 26.36 Speedway Motorsports Inc. 20 1.67 11.24M 1.26 15.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of International Speedway Corporation and Speedway Motorsports Inc. Speedway Motorsports Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to International Speedway Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. International Speedway Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us International Speedway Corporation and Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway Corporation 55,373,001.78% 4.6% 3.3% Speedway Motorsports Inc. 56,911,392.41% 5.5% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that International Speedway Corporation is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Speedway Motorsports Inc. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of International Speedway Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Speedway Motorsports Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. International Speedway Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for International Speedway Corporation and Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.91% for International Speedway Corporation with average target price of $41.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.9% of International Speedway Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.1% of Speedway Motorsports Inc. are owned by institutional investors. International Speedway Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, Speedway Motorsports Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Speedway Corporation -0.77% 0.18% 2.08% 3.54% 5.82% 2.78% Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.1% 6.8% 5.32% 24.53% 14.52% 21.7%

For the past year International Speedway Corporation has weaker performance than Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Summary

International Speedway Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors Speedway Motorsports Inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.