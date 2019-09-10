Comparison of International Paper Company (IP) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) are two firms in the Packaging & Containers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Paper Company 44 0.68 N/A 4.19 10.49 Amcor plc 11 1.68 N/A 0.58 18.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of International Paper Company and Amcor plc. Amcor plc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than International Paper Company. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. International Paper Company’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Amcor plc, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has International Paper Company and Amcor plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Paper Company 0.00% 28% 5.9% Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown International Paper Company and Amcor plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Paper Company 2 4 1 2.14 Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 14.54% for International Paper Company with consensus target price of $46. Competitively the consensus target price of Amcor plc is $13, which is potential 32.52% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Amcor plc looks more robust than International Paper Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both International Paper Company and Amcor plc are owned by institutional investors at 84.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of International Paper Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Paper Company -0.48% 0.37% -4.58% -7.19% -16.76% 8.8% Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19%

For the past year International Paper Company had bullish trend while Amcor plc had bearish trend.

Summary

International Paper Company beats Amcor plc on 8 of the 12 factors.