Comparison of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)

Both International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) and 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) are each other’s competitor in the Gaming Activities industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology PLC 14 0.58 N/A -0.16 0.00 500.com Limited 12 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology PLC 0.00% -1% -0.2% 500.com Limited 0.00% -31.2% -31.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that International Game Technology PLC is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 500.com Limited is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of International Game Technology PLC are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor 500.com Limited’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. 500.com Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than International Game Technology PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

International Game Technology PLC and 500.com Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology PLC 0 1 1 2.50 500.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.90% for International Game Technology PLC with consensus target price of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both International Game Technology PLC and 500.com Limited are owned by institutional investors at 53.8% and 12.1% respectively. 51.53% are International Game Technology PLC’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.67% of 500.com Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) International Game Technology PLC 0.43% -1.27% -16.98% -10.1% -52.38% -4.44% 500.com Limited 0.62% -14.66% -17.75% 46.26% -35.11% 49.74%

For the past year International Game Technology PLC has -4.44% weaker performance while 500.com Limited has 49.74% stronger performance.

Summary

International Game Technology PLC beats on 6 of the 8 factors 500.com Limited.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.