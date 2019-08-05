Comparison of Internap Corporation (INAP) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

We will be comparing the differences between Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Information Technology Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -3.12 0.00 DXC Technology Company 60 0.68 N/A 4.19 13.31

Table 1 demonstrates Internap Corporation and DXC Technology Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Internap Corporation and DXC Technology Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Internap Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.91 beta. DXC Technology Company on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Internap Corporation. Its rival DXC Technology Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. DXC Technology Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Internap Corporation and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 DXC Technology Company 0 1 2 2.67

Internap Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 417.24% and an $15 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of DXC Technology Company is $71, which is potential 38.11% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Internap Corporation seems more appealing than DXC Technology Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Internap Corporation and DXC Technology Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 89.1%. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19% DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89%

For the past year Internap Corporation has -28.19% weaker performance while DXC Technology Company has 4.89% stronger performance.

Summary

DXC Technology Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Internap Corporation.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.