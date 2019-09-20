Comparison of Intermolecular Inc. (IMI) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

This is a contrast between Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.35 N/A -0.10 0.00 ACM Research Inc. 16 2.77 N/A 0.62 28.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intermolecular Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, ACM Research Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Intermolecular Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intermolecular Inc. and ACM Research Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACM Research Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ACM Research Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 47.27% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Intermolecular Inc. and ACM Research Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 10.7%. Insiders owned 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are ACM Research Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85% ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2%

For the past year Intermolecular Inc. has weaker performance than ACM Research Inc.

Summary

ACM Research Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Intermolecular Inc.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.