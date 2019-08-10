Comparison of Interface Inc. (TILE) and The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

As Textile Industrial companies, Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) and The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interface Inc. 16 0.52 N/A 0.60 23.26 The Dixie Group Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -1.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Interface Inc. and The Dixie Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Interface Inc. and The Dixie Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interface Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 4.1% The Dixie Group Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -9.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.46 shows that Interface Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. The Dixie Group Inc.’s 1.41 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Interface Inc. are 2.4 and 1.2. Competitively, The Dixie Group Inc. has 2.6 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Dixie Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Interface Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98% of Interface Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.9% of The Dixie Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Interface Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are The Dixie Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Interface Inc. -11.38% -10.47% -12.06% -13.21% -37.14% -2.74% The Dixie Group Inc. -10.44% -11.93% -29.55% -39.95% -73.58% -25.51%

For the past year Interface Inc. has stronger performance than The Dixie Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Interface Inc. beats The Dixie Group Inc.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. The company also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services. In addition, it offers proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound for interior finishes under the Intersept trademark; TacTiles carpet tile installation system; raised/access flooring products under the Intercell brand; and turnkey project management services for national accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business, as well as sells traditional adhesives and products for carpet installation and maintenance. The company sells its products directly to end-users; and to architects, engineers, interior designers, contracting firms, and other specifiers through independent contractors or distributors, as well as sells its FLOR branded products through catalogs, Internet, and retail stores. It has product showrooms or design studios in United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and China. Interface, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Dixie Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential and specialty carpets and custom rugs; residential tufted broadloom and rugs; and broadloom and modular carpet tiles. The company sells its products under the Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, Atlas Carpet Mills, Masland Contract, and Masland Hospitality brands. It serves interior decorators and designers, retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts, and home centers, as well as architectural and specified design community, and hospitality markets. The Dixie Group, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Dalton, Georgia.