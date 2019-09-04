Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 8.78 N/A -10.75 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta means Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 156.64% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $157.5. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 28.21%. Based on the results shown earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.