Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 10.26 N/A -10.75 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.24 N/A -3.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $116, and a 68.19% upside potential. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 159.16% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 79.9% respectively. 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance while Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.