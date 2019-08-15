Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 91 9.79 N/A -10.75 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.29 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$159.87 is Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 143.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 5.1% respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.