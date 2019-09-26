Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 82 9.52 N/A -10.75 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 10.79 N/A 35.15 2.60

Demonstrates Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.16% and an $116 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $132, which is potential 33.91% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.