Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95 10.60 N/A -10.75 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.06 N/A -0.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $160.2, with potential upside of 150.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.