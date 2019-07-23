Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 11.13 N/A -10.75 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Volatility & Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 140.35% upside potential and a consensus target price of $161.13. Competitively the consensus target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 127.27% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. 22.9% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.