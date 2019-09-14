Comparison of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 84 10.30 N/A -10.75 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 132 102.50 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival bluebird bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.3 respectively. bluebird bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $116, and a 68.36% upside potential. On the other hand, bluebird bio Inc.’s potential upside is 42.75% and its average target price is $149.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than bluebird bio Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.2% and 0% respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.