Comparison of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 14.98 N/A -0.26 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.96 N/A 0.11 77.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intellicheck Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellicheck Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellicheck Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.2% and 1.9%. About 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. had bullish trend while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.