Comparison of Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Both Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 3 18.89 N/A -0.26 0.00 Aware Inc. 4 4.14 N/A 0.09 35.89

In table 1 we can see Intellicheck Inc. and Aware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Intellicheck Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aware Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and has 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellicheck Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.1% of Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22.42% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. had bullish trend while Aware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.