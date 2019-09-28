Comparison of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.19 38.82M -1.96 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 25.07M -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 257,940,199.34% -31.7% -25.4% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 7,699,631,449.63% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.