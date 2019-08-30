Comparison of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.91 N/A -1.96 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.88 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 4.2%. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.