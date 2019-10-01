Comparison of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.19 38.82M -1.96 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 25 0.00 11.82M -4.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 260,013,395.85% -31.7% -25.4% Cortexyme Inc. 47,204,472.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 22.4% respectively. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.