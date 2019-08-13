Comparison of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 53 3.58 N/A 1.17 54.23 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 56 2.17 N/A 0.84 46.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Merit Medical Systems Inc. Merit Medical Systems Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is presently more expensive than Merit Medical Systems Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation are 2.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has 2.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is $60.14, with potential downside of -3.78%. Competitively Merit Medical Systems Inc. has an average target price of $71, with potential upside of 89.48%. Based on the data shown earlier, Merit Medical Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares and 97.9% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while Merit Medical Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.