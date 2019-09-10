Comparison of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX)

This is a contrast between Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 55 3.53 N/A 1.17 54.23 Luminex Corporation 22 2.93 N/A 0.09 246.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Luminex Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Luminex Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Luminex Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Luminex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Luminex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Luminex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -2.54% and an $59.5 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Luminex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 86.3% respectively. 3.1% are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation had bullish trend while Luminex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats Luminex Corporation.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.