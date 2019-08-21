Comparison of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

We will be comparing the differences between Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 54 3.54 N/A 1.17 54.23 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.2% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.09 beta means Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. BIOLASE Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, BIOLASE Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and BIOLASE Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s average price target is $59.33, while its potential downside is -3.89%. Competitively BIOLASE Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 147.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BIOLASE Inc. seems more appealing than Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares and 35.5% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. About 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation 0.27% 14.38% 24.59% 36.47% 3.56% 40.55% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BIOLASE Inc.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors BIOLASE Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.