Comparison of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
|55
|3.50
|N/A
|1.17
|54.23
|Alcon Inc.
|59
|4.05
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Alcon Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) and Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
|0.00%
|7.3%
|3.2%
|Alcon Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Alcon Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alcon Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Competitively Alcon Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.6, with potential upside of 14.77%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation and Alcon Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 47.68% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
|0.27%
|14.38%
|24.59%
|36.47%
|3.56%
|40.55%
|Alcon Inc.
|-0.47%
|-4.84%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|1.22%
For the past year Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was more bullish than Alcon Inc.
Summary
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alcon Inc.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. It offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.
