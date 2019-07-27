Comparison of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX)

This is a contrast between Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer Holdings Corporation 79 2.26 N/A 1.76 41.49 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 5 1.12 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Integer Holdings Corporation and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Integer Holdings Corporation and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 20% 7.6% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.4% -2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Integer Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Integer Holdings Corporation are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Integer Holdings Corporation and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer Holdings Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Integer Holdings Corporation is $92, with potential upside of 7.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Integer Holdings Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 73.7% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Integer Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Integer Holdings Corporation -3.63% -4.22% -9.63% -15.12% 10.02% -4.13% RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. -4.8% -8.29% 3.48% 2.81% 5.78% 28.65%

For the past year Integer Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Integer Holdings Corporation beats RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes. The companyÂ’s implants are used in the fields of spine, sports medicine, orthobiologics, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic, trauma, dental, and surgical specialties. RTI Surgical, Inc. markets its products through its direct distribution force, as well as through a network of independent distributors to hospitals and surgeons. The company was formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to RTI Surgical, Inc. in July 2013. RTI Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.