Comparison of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 422.20 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Risk and Volatility

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Prothena Corporation plc has beta of 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -100.00% and an $7.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 15.9% and 95.3% respectively. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has weaker performance than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.