Comparison of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (INSY) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology companies, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Demonstrates INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Volatility and Risk

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for INSYS Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -100.00% at a $7.75 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 15.9% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.