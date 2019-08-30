Comparison of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Both Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Bison Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.79% of Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Insurance Acquisition Corp. beats Bison Capital Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.