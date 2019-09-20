Comparison of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

We will be comparing the differences between Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 15% are Allegro Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.