Comparison of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.34
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.25%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
