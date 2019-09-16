Comparison of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Posted by on September 16, 2019 at 3:59 pm

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00
Akerna Corp. 12 6.34 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.