Comparison of Insurance Acquisition Corp. (INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSU) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insurance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Akerna Corp. 12 6.34 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Insurance Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.