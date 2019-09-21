Comparison of Insulet Corporation (PODD) and Presbia PLC (:)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) and Presbia PLC (:) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet Corporation 116 14.66 N/A 0.22 569.17 Presbia PLC N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6% Presbia PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insulet Corporation and Presbia PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet Corporation 0 1 5 2.83 Presbia PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$138.67 is Insulet Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -10.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insulet Corporation and Presbia PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.5% and 16.51%. 0.7% are Insulet Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Presbia PLC has 74.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insulet Corporation -0.51% 3.75% 44.93% 59.81% 50.98% 54.99% Presbia PLC 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Insulet Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Presbia PLC.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.