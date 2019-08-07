Comparison of Instructure Inc. (INST) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Both Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.30 N/A -1.36 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 1 1.39 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Instructure Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.46 beta means Instructure Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, SeaChange International Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Instructure Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. SeaChange International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Instructure Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Instructure Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.2% are SeaChange International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year Instructure Inc. has weaker performance than SeaChange International Inc.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors SeaChange International Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.