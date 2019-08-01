Comparison of Instructure Inc. (INST) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.25 N/A -1.36 0.00 Intuit Inc. 251 10.90 N/A 5.63 43.22

Demonstrates Instructure Inc. and Intuit Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 54.7% 27.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that Instructure Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Instructure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Instructure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Instructure Inc. and Intuit Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 6 6 2.50

On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential downside is -9.28% and its average price target is $251.58.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 89.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Instructure Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1% Intuit Inc. -0.4% -6.8% 6.37% 9.44% 26.25% 23.52%

For the past year Instructure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.