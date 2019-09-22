Comparison of Instructure Inc. (INST) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Both Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Instructure Inc. 43 6.23 N/A -1.36 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.26 N/A -1.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Instructure Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Instructure Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

Instructure Inc.’s current beta is 0.46 and it happens to be 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BSQUARE Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Instructure Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival BSQUARE Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Instructure Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Instructure Inc. has a 43.44% upside potential and an average price target of $56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Instructure Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 31% respectively. About 0.9% of Instructure Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Instructure Inc. had bullish trend while BSQUARE Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Instructure Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.