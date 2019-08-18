Comparison of Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

This is a contrast between Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Installed Building Products Inc. 51 1.19 N/A 1.83 29.15 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 86 4.59 N/A 3.60 27.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Armstrong World Industries Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Installed Building Products Inc. is presently more expensive than Armstrong World Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Installed Building Products Inc. 0.00% 28.5% 6.7% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0.00% 61.6% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Installed Building Products Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Armstrong World Industries Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Installed Building Products Inc. Its rival Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. Installed Building Products Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Installed Building Products Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Installed Building Products Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The downside potential is -10.09% for Installed Building Products Inc. with consensus target price of $50.6. Meanwhile, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $98.2, while its potential upside is 2.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Armstrong World Industries Inc. looks more robust than Installed Building Products Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.3% of Installed Building Products Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Installed Building Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Installed Building Products Inc. -0.58% -7.6% 10.01% 31.23% -0.69% 58.15% Armstrong World Industries Inc. -2.24% -0.87% 13.29% 46.8% 45.62% 67.86%

For the past year Installed Building Products Inc. was less bullish than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats Installed Building Products Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. The company is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.