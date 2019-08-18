Comparison of Insperity Inc. (NSP) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity Inc. 120 0.94 N/A 3.89 27.35 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 7.44 N/A 1.95 11.08

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Newtek Business Services Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Insperity Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Insperity Inc. is presently more expensive than Newtek Business Services Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

Insperity Inc.’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Insperity Inc. and Newtek Business Services Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

$143 is Insperity Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.09%. Newtek Business Services Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 average target price and a -3.89% potential downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Insperity Inc. is looking more favorable than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.2% of Insperity Inc. shares and 19.9% of Newtek Business Services Corp. shares. Insperity Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services Corp. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insperity Inc. -24.73% -14.39% -10.27% 0.89% 11.36% 13.91% Newtek Business Services Corp. -0.14% -5.31% 0.75% 13% 1.94% 23.62%

For the past year Insperity Inc. was less bullish than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

Insperity Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Newtek Business Services Corp.

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR business services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising benefits and payroll administration, health and workersÂ’ compensation insurance programs, personnel records management, employer liability management, assistance with government compliance, general HR advice, employee recruiting and support, employee performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Employee Service Center, a cloud-based human capital management platform that provides automated and personalized professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients and worksite employees; and Workforce Administration solution that offers human capital management and payroll services. In addition, Insperity, Inc. offers other business performance solutions consisting of human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, financial and expense management services, retirement services, and insurance services via desktop applications and cloud-based delivery models. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.