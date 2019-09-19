Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.03 N/A -4.28 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.13 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Insmed Incorporated and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Insmed Incorporated and Tocagen Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated’s consensus target price is $36.5, while its potential upside is 88.24%. Competitively the consensus target price of Tocagen Inc. is $4.33, which is potential 409.41% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Tocagen Inc. looks more robust than Insmed Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 36.1%. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.