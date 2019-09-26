Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Both Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 24 26.25 N/A -4.28 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 64.32 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Insmed Incorporated and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.76 beta means Insmed Incorporated’s volatility is 176.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Insmed Incorporated and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 65.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.