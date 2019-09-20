Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We will be comparing the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.23 N/A -4.28 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 86.89% for Insmed Incorporated with average price target of $36.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insmed Incorporated and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 13.1%. Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated has 67.3% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.