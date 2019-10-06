Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insmed Incorporated
|18
|0.00
|80.56M
|-4.28
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|12.12M
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insmed Incorporated
|455,913,978.49%
|-130.1%
|-51%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|251,420,984.94%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 70.55% at a $30 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 0.69% respectively. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Insmed Incorporated
|-1.17%
|-14.86%
|-24.7%
|-11.85%
|-9.3%
|67.3%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
