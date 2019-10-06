Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 18 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 455,913,978.49% -130.1% -51% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 251,420,984.94% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insmed Incorporated’s upside potential is 70.55% at a $30 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Insmed Incorporated and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 0.69% respectively. About 1.1% of Insmed Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.