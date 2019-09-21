Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

This is a contrast between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.51 N/A -4.28 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.06 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk & Volatility

Insmed Incorporated is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.76 beta. From a competition point of view, Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta which is 81.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Insmed Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Insmed Incorporated and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 86.41% for Insmed Incorporated with consensus target price of $36.5. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 153.16% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Clovis Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.