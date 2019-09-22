Comparison of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

We will be comparing the differences between Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed Incorporated 25 28.31 N/A -4.28 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 130 104.41 N/A -11.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Insmed Incorporated and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -130.1% -51% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Insmed Incorporated has a 2.76 beta, while its volatility is 176.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s beta is 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Insmed Incorporated is 4.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. bluebird bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Insmed Incorporated and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Insmed Incorporated has a 86.41% upside potential and an average price target of $36.5. Competitively the consensus price target of bluebird bio Inc. is $149.67, which is potential 40.13% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Insmed Incorporated is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Insmed Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Insmed Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Insmed Incorporated.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.